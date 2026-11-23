MANDYA: Maddur MLA K.M. Udaya said the Shivapura Dhwaja Satyagraha Soudha would be developed into an attractive tourist destination to preserve the history of the freedom struggle and inspire patriotism among younger generations.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the memorial in Maddur taluk to discuss its overall development and the formation of the Shivapura Dhwaja Satyagraha Soudha Foundation.

Udaya said the memorial should become a knowledge centre that helps students and young people understand the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He stressed the need to use available funds effectively and provide better facilities, including cleanliness, proper infrastructure and visitor amenities.

He also suggested organising educational and recreational activities for children and youth. Historical events and the contributions of freedom fighters should be presented through visual media and other engaging activities rather than being taught only through textbooks. He added that plans would be made to establish a modern canteen and dining facility for visitors.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar said a comprehensive development plan had been prepared to preserve the historical importance of the memorial. The Public Works Department has provided a grant of ₹2 crore for the works.

He said renovation, conservation, lighting, cleanliness and improvements to the surroundings would receive priority without affecting the original character of the structure. A projector costing around ₹20 lakh has also been installed to screen documentaries and visuals about freedom fighters and important events. The work is expected to be completed within a month, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said arrangements would also be made to appoint security personnel and other staff to maintain the premises and assist visitors.

He urged officials to arrange educational visits for students from schools across Mandya district so they could learn about the Shivapura Flag Satyagraha and its historical significance.

Mandya Milk Union president Harish Babu, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director B.V. Nandish, Maddur City Municipal Council Commissioner Radhika and development committee members Jayaprakash Gowda, Venkatakrishna Kasappa, Sunil Kumar, Chandra Sipayi and Harsha attended the meeting.