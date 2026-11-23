AI cameras installed at 27 of 87 locations have issued around 6,500 e-challans, while the remaining installations and black-spot upgrades continue

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh said the state would strengthen road safety through artificial intelligence (AI), improvements to accident-prone areas and better emergency medical services.

She was speaking after chairing the 24th Karnataka State Road Safety Authority meeting on Monday. She stressed that road safety required coordinated efforts from the Police, Transport, Health, Public Works and Urban Development departments.

Figures presented at the meeting showed that accidents per 10,000 vehicles declined by 27 per cent between 2018 and 2025, while the fatality rate fell by 21 per cent. From January to October 2026, the state recorded 37,443 accidents, with 220 fewer deaths than during the corresponding period last year.

AI-based cameras have been installed at 27 of 87 identified locations, with 20 operating under the e-challan system. Around 6,500 challans have been issued. Work is continuing at the remaining locations, along with improvements to accident-prone black spots.

The Transport Department has been directed to show road safety awareness videos to candidates before driving licence tests. The videos will cover helmets, seat belts, speed limits and the dangers of drunk driving and mobile phone use.

Under PM-RAHAT, eligible accident victims can receive cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh for seven days. Karnataka has also approved additional assistance of up to ₹1 lakh for specified critical-care cases under its state support scheme. The meeting reported 3,445 registered hospitals.

The state has completed procurement of 100 new basic life support ambulances. The 108 and 102 services are also being linked with the 112 helpline.

A road safety action plan worth ₹322 crore has been prepared for 2026‑27. Of this, ₹233.11 crore is allocated for ongoing works and ₹88.89 crore for new projects.

Officials from various departments attended the meeting.