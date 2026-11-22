KAUP: Two persons, aged 20 and 15, are feared drowned after being swept away by strong waves while swimming at Kaup Beach on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when a group of youngsters entered the sea during a family outing, triggering a rescue operation along the coastline.

According to reports, a family from Davanagere had visited Kaup Beach for an outing. Five young men from the group entered the water to play in the sea. However, they were suddenly caught in strong waves and swept further into the waters.

Following the incident, local rescuers and others present at the beach managed to save three of the youngsters. However, the remaining two went missing, raising concerns about their safety. Search efforts were initiated to trace the missing individuals.

Rescued youths in hospital

The three rescued youngsters were reportedly in serious condition following the incident. They were provided immediate assistance and shifted to a hospital in Udupi for further treatment. An ambulance belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) from Uchila was used to transport them to the hospital.

It is learnt that one of the youngsters who entered the sea was pursuing an engineering course at a college in Udupi. The family from Davanagere had reportedly travelled to the coastal region to visit him, turning what was intended to be a family outing into a tragic incident.

Kaup police rushed to the beach after receiving information about the incident. They are conducting an investigation and gathering details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident once again highlights the dangers of swimming in the sea, particularly when strong waves and currents prevail. Beachgoers are advised to exercise caution, follow safety instructions and avoid entering the water when conditions are dangerous.