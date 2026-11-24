MUNDARAGI: Farmers in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district are facing severe financial difficulties following two consecutive crop failures.

With little or no rainfall during the monsoon and subsequent cropping season, many families have lost their investments and are struggling to repay loans and meet their daily needs.

During the previous monsoon season, crops such as groundnut, sunflower, cowpea, cotton and other crops were damaged due to insufficient rainfall. Hoping to recover their losses, farmers cultivated maize, chickpea, wheat, sunflower, buckwheat, red chillies and onions in the next season.

However, their hopes were shattered as the crops failed to receive sufficient rainfall after sowing. Due to a lack of soil moisture, many seeds failed to germinate and rotted in the ground. The few plants that emerged also dried up in the intense heat. Farmers said their hard work and investment had brought them almost no returns.

Costs mount

Rising agricultural input costs have added to their difficulties. Farmers reportedly spent between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000 on seed packets and up to ₹2,500 per bag on fertilisers. With limited savings, many borrowed money from banks and private lenders, while some mortgaged their belongings to continue farming.

Unable to repay their loans and support their families, several farming households have reportedly migrated to cities in search of work.

The drought has also affected livestock, with shortages of drinking water and fodder. Despite their own losses, some farmers have allowed sheep and goats to graze freely in their fields rather than leave the remaining crops unused.

Farmers have urged the government and district administration to take immediate action. They have called for scientific crop damage assessments by Agriculture and Revenue Department officials and timely compensation directly into farmers’ bank accounts. They have also sought the opening of cattle shelters and fodder banks to protect livestock.

The affected families say urgent government support is essential to prevent their financial difficulties from becoming worse.