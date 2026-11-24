BELAGAVI: RTI activist Bheemappa Gadad has demanded a comprehensive investigation into alleged misuse of public funds during the Belagavi winter legislative sessions, questioning the allocation of government-funded hotel rooms to ministers’ associates, relatives of MLAs, personal assistants and office-bearers of various organisations.

Gadad alleged that during the 2025 winter session, air-conditioned VIP rooms in several hotels were provided to individuals who were not elected representatives. Among those who reportedly received accommodation were Chunappa Pujeri, State President of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, and Holebasu Shettar of Bagalkot, a close associate of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He questioned whether the MLAs to whom rooms were allotted actually occupied them and demanded disclosure of the criteria for providing government-funded accommodation to political associates and organisation leaders. He also questioned the necessity of allotting hotel rooms to Belagavi-based ministers and MLAs who have their own residences in the city.

Crores spent on police facilities

Gadad pointed out that ₹4,74,14,642 was spent during the 2024 session on German-style tents for police personnel. The facilities reportedly included accommodation, toilets, bathrooms, sanitation, medical services, drinking water and laundry facilities. He sought an inquiry into the necessity and justification of such expenditure.

He also questioned the provision of 255 VIP hotel rooms for police personnel, with individual room rents reportedly exceeding ₹5,000 per day.