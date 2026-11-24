DHARWAD: BJP leader Sanjay Kapatakar has criticized the Karnataka government over the Chief Minister’s foreign visit, alleging that the state is facing several pressing issues while its leadership is away.

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the Chief Minister, he remarked that the CM had gone to Japan to “attack China”.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Kapatakar said the people of Karnataka were struggling with rising prices of essential commodities, while sugarcane farmers continued to demand fair prices for their produce and ASHA workers were protesting for their demands.

He questioned the government’s priorities, pointing out that various sections of society, including farmers and workers, were waiting for solutions to their problems.

Kapatakar also criticized the recent increase in milk prices, stating that the additional financial burden was affecting ordinary families. He said even children, elderly people and patients who depend on milk were being affected by the price revision.

He further objected to the increase in public transport fares, arguing that higher bus ticket prices would place an additional burden on economically weaker sections who depend on public transport for their daily travel.

Referring to the BJP’s statewide protest against rising prices, the leader said the government should focus on addressing people’s difficulties.

He also questioned the Chief Minister’s foreign visit at a time when several issues remained unresolved in Karnataka. Using the phrase “going to Japan to make a Chinese comeback”, Kapatakar sarcastically targeted the government’s handling of state affairs.

His remarks came amid growing political exchanges between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP over price increases, farmers’ demands and workers’ protests.