BALLARI: Police have arrested the prime accused in the alleged sexual exploitation of young women under the pretext of performing ‘Lakshmi Puja’ in Ballari district.

Kammara Krishnamachari, 47, was arrested in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, during a special operation and brought to Ballari for interrogation.

The case came to light around two weeks ago when young women were allegedly lured with promises of wealth through religious rituals. The accused reportedly convinced them that performing Lakshmi Puja without marks or blemishes on their hands and legs would bring prosperity. Under this pretext, he allegedly sexually exploited them and recorded nude photographs and videos.

Krishnamachari reportedly worked as a priest at the Mahakali Temple in Akathotapalli near Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Following directions from Ballari Superintendent of Police Dr. Suman D. Pennekar, police launched an investigation. The Akka Pade women’s police unit played a crucial role, with personnel reportedly going undercover to identify and track the accused.

So far, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the case, while four young women have been rescued.

A case has been registered at Ballari APMC Police Station. Police are questioning the prime accused and investigating the alleged network to identify other people involved. The SP has appreciated the efforts of the Akka Pade personnel.