DAVANAGERE: Minister K.S. Basavantappa has directed officials to maintain last year’s prescribed rates for borewell drilling, warning of strict legal action against rig owners who charge farmers excessively.

The directive aims to ease the financial burden on farmers caused by high borewell drilling costs and unsuccessful attempts to find groundwater.

The Minister issued the directions during a meeting on drought management and drinking water supply, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. G.M. Gangadharaswamy. Owners of borewell drilling rigs also participated in the meeting.

With inadequate rainfall in the district, several farmers are turning to borewells to protect their crops. Taking note of their difficulties, Basavantappa warned that rig owners must not exploit the situation by creating artificial shortages or arbitrarily increasing drilling charges.

He said vehicles found violating the prescribed rates would be confiscated and criminal cases registered against their owners. Strict action would also be taken against those found exploiting farmers.

Free groundwater testing

The Minister announced that scientific groundwater testing for farmers would be provided free of cost. Earlier, farmers had to pay for such tests due to a shortage of government grants. Farmers seeking further information can contact Nagendrappa, Executive Engineer of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.

The district administration will also identify areas reporting a high number of failed borewells and conduct an isotopic survey to assess groundwater availability scientifically. Deputy Commissioner Gangadharaswamy said the survey would be conducted in collaboration with the Central Water Board.