Consumers in Hubballi face a steep financial burden as new domestic LPG connections resume after a year-long suspension.

HUBBALLI: Consumers seeking new domestic LPG connections in Hubballi are facing an unexpected financial burden, with gas for a new connection reportedly costing more per kilogram than a commercial cylinder.

The resumption of new household LPG connections after a year-long suspension has brought little relief to customers due to the high initial cost.

The distribution of new domestic LPG connections, which had remained suspended for nearly a year amid the Middle East conflict, has now resumed. However, the pricing structure has raised concerns among consumers and LPG distributors.

According to distributors, government-owned oil companies generally supply a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder to new customers for around ₹960. However, customers opting for a new connection are reportedly being charged ₹1,700 for a 10-kg fibre gas cylinder.

The fibre cylinder contains 4.2 kg less gas than the conventional domestic cylinder, yet costs significantly more. This difference has left customers questioning the pricing policy and the additional financial burden imposed on new consumers.

The situation has also created difficulties for LPG agencies, which are finding it challenging to convince customers to purchase new connections at such high prices.

Consumers have questioned why gas for a new domestic connection should cost more per kilogram than a regular commercial cylinder. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder reportedly costs around ₹2,900, making the initial expense of obtaining a new domestic connection particularly concerning.

With household budgets already under pressure due to rising prices of essential commodities and increasing living expenses, the additional cost of cooking gas has become another burden for ordinary families.

Consumers are seeking clarification from oil companies regarding the pricing difference and have urged authorities to ensure that new domestic LPG connections are made available at affordable rates.