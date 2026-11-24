GADAG: Illegal ganja cultivation has come to light inside a government-owned lake near Shrimantagada village in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district, raising concerns over the growing drug menace in the region.

More than 25 ganja plants were discovered growing among thorny bushes inside the lake premises, which is located in a remote forest area. The discovery has shocked local residents, particularly because the cultivation was being carried out in an isolated location.

Investigators found that an elaborate irrigation system had been installed to maintain the plants. A Sintex water storage tank, pipelines and a motor pump had been arranged to ensure a regular water supply to the crop. The setup indicates that considerable effort had gone into maintaining the illegal cultivation.

However, the identities of those involved in growing the ganja plants remain unknown. Following the discovery, officials from the Shirahatti Police Department and the Tahsildar visited the location and conducted an inspection.

The authorities seized all the ganja plants along with the water tank, pipes and motor pump used for irrigation.

Police have registered a case at Shirahatti Police Station and launched an investigation to identify and trace those responsible. Efforts are underway to apprehend the persons involved in the illegal cultivation.