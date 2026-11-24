GADAG: Fresh allegations of misuse of government facilities have surfaced against Gadag Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara, with claims that his younger brother was provided an official vehicle, a gunman and special hospitality at a government inspection bungalow.

According to the allegations, the DC’s younger brother allegedly used a government vehicle and was provided security personnel during his visit. The family members were also reportedly extended special hospitality at the Public Works Department (PWD) Inspection Bungalow in Ron taluk.

Sources claim that arrangements were made following a phone call from a personal assistant at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, instructing officials to accommodate five members of the DC’s family.

The Tahsildar has reportedly confirmed that the hospitality arrangements were made following a communication from the DC’s office. The allegations have raised questions about the use of government resources for the benefit of officials’ family members.

This controversy comes just days after the Deputy Commissioner’s farewell celebration triggered criticism over reports of a DJ programme and extravagant festivities.

The latest allegations involving the alleged use of an official vehicle, security personnel and government accommodation have further intensified scrutiny of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The matter has also sparked questions about accountability and the proper use of public resources. However, the allegations require an independent inquiry and an official response from the authorities concerned.