KOPPAL: Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has sparked a political debate by claiming that the Congress government’s five guarantee schemes would be discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state in the next elections.

Speaking at a programme in his Kanakagiri constituency, he cautioned beneficiaries that a change in government could put the continuation of the popular welfare schemes at risk. He particularly highlighted the Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi and Shakti schemes, which have benefited thousands of families across Karnataka.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, eligible women heads of households receive ₹2,000 every month as financial assistance. The Gruha Jyothi scheme provides eligible households with free electricity up to the prescribed consumption limit, while the Shakti scheme allows women to travel free of charge on state-run government buses.

The Minister said women were making extensive use of the Shakti scheme to travel to their parental homes, visit relatives and undertake pilgrimages to temples without spending money on bus fares.

He alleged that these benefits would no longer be available if the BJP formed the next government. Reiterating his warning, Tangadagi said voters should understand the possible consequences before making their electoral choices.

The Congress government introduced its five guarantee schemes after coming to power in Karnataka in 2023. The initiatives include Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi, covering electricity, financial assistance to women, free bus travel, additional foodgrain benefits and unemployment assistance to eligible graduates and diploma holders.

Tangadagi’s remarks are likely to intensify the political debate over the future of the guarantee schemes and their financial implications for the state.

The BJP has not yet responded to the Minister’s latest remarks. The statement has also brought the guarantee schemes back into focus ahead of the next electoral battle in Karnataka.