Beldale stated sugarcane growers struggle for fair prices despite hard work, urging the government to seriously address demands and announce suitable rates.

MANNAEKHELLI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a protest in Mannaekhelli village in Bidar South Assembly constituency, criticising the Congress-led Karnataka government over farmers’ problems, delays in addressing sugarcane growers’ demands and other public issues.

Addressing the protesters, Dr. Shailendra Beldale, BJP MLA from Bidar South, accused the state government of failing to fulfil its promises and neglecting the difficulties faced by farmers, labourers, poor families and the general public.

Beldale said sugarcane growers were struggling to secure fair prices for their produce despite investing considerable time and effort in cultivation. He urged the government to take their demands seriously and announce a suitable price for sugarcane.

He also called for measures to ensure fair prices for agricultural produce, provide essential farming facilities, maintain an adequate power supply and extend compensation to farmers who have suffered crop losses.

The MLA further raised concerns about rising prices of essential commodities and the financial burden on ordinary families. He said rural areas continued to face several basic problems that required the government’s attention.

Beldale said the BJP would continue to raise public and farmers’ issues both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly. He warned that the party would intensify its agitation if the government failed to address the concerns of farmers and the public.

The protest was organised to draw the state government’s attention to these issues. BJP office-bearers, including the party president and general secretaries, leaders from various party wings, workers and members of the public participated in the demonstration. Protesters raised slogans against the state government.

The participants called for immediate action on sugarcane farmers’ demands, better support for the farming community and solutions to public grievances.