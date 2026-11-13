Two books by Ummathur Revanna to be released at Suttur today

MYSURU: Two books authored by Ummathur Revanna, titled Kayakave Kailasa and Kalyanada Kahalegalu, will be released at a function to be held at Suttur Srikshetra on Saturday.

The programme will be held in the divine presence of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, head of the Suttur Mutt. While Kayakave Kailasa is a play reflecting the philosophy and expression of theatre, Kalyanada Kahalegalu is a collection of biographical sketches introducing the lives, achievements, personalities and vachana philosophy of 15 Vachana poets.

The Singapore Kannada Studio website will also be formally launched on the occasion. In addition, Kallachchu Prakashana, Mangaluru, will felicitate Revanna with an award. Literary personality and cultural thinker Dr. T.C. Poornima of Mysuru will preside over the programme. Dr. H.S. Satyanarayana, literary critic and Kannada lecturer from Chikkamagaluru, will speak about the two books.

Mahesh, head of Kallachchu Prakashana, Mangaluru, and K.B. Parashivappa, publisher of Sneha Book House, Bengaluru, will be present.

Revanna hails from Ummathur village in Chamarajanagar district. He previously worked as a Kannada lecturer at JSS educational institutions and has been employed in Singapore for the past two years.

Despite living abroad, he remains deeply attached to Kannada language, literature and culture. Through Singapore Kannada Studio, he has been presenting several meaningful programmes on social media focusing on folk literature, Vachana literature, Kannada language and cultural heritage.