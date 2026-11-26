HAVERI: Ranebennur City Police have arrested two men for allegedly attempting to deposit counterfeit ₹500 notes marked ‘Children’s Bank of India’ into a private bank’s ATM in Ranebennur.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Billala and Malatesha Mailara, both residents of Medleri village in Ranebennur taluk. Police said the ATM detected the suspicious notes and alerted bank officials, who informed the police.

According to Haveri Superintendent of Police Yashoda Vantagodi, the incident came to light following a complaint registered at Ranebennur City Police Station on November 19. Police examined CCTV footage and identified the suspects.

During the investigation, counterfeit notes worth ₹50,000 were reportedly recovered from Suresh. Police subsequently questioned Malatesha and seized counterfeit currency with a face value of ₹15 lakh from him. The notes carried the name ‘Children’s Bank of India’ and resembled movie-prop currency.

SP Vantagodi said Suresh told investigators that Malatesha had supplied the notes. During questioning, Suresh reportedly claimed that he had deposited the notes only to check whether the ATM would accept them.

Police have seized the counterfeit currency and are investigating where the notes were printed and how they were obtained. Further investigation is under way.