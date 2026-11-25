NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday that it plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over four years. The maker of two-wheelers and three-wheelers expects the investment to create 1,000 jobs in the state. It disclosed the proposal to stock exchanges after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government.

The agreement is non-binding and sets out the proposed investment and the state’s role in supporting it. Tamil Nadu will work through Guidance, its investment promotion agency, to provide infrastructure support and help the company with regulatory processes. The company said this support would be subject to applicable laws.

The filing gave the total amount the company plans to invest and the period over which it expects to spend it. It did not specify the project sites, the products the investment would cover or how much the company would spend in each of the four years.

TVS Motor already makes vehicles at Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The company also lists manufacturing facilities in Mysuru in Karnataka, Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh and Karawang in Indonesia. Its earlier disclosures identify Hosur as one of its three manufacturing locations in India.

The proposal was among a broader set of investment plans announced at a conclave in Chennai. Tamil Nadu signed 78 agreements covering proposed investments worth Rs 58,214 crore. The state estimated that the projects covered by those agreements could create 65,786 jobs. The proposals included investments in renewable energy and logistics, along with expansion plans from companies that supply vehicle parts. Two suppliers to Hyundai outlined expansion plans worth Rs 1,370 crore in total, according to details released by the state government.

The agreements announced in Chennai brought Tamil Nadu’s total to 190 investment agreements in the first 200 days of the state government, according to an official release. Together, those agreements covered proposed investments of more than Rs 1.73 lakh crore. The state estimated that the projects could create jobs for 1,98,557 people.