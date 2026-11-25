NEW DELHI: The Centre had spent 46.88% of the Rs 38.11 lakh crore revised cost of its ongoing infrastructure projects by October 2026, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in its monthly infrastructure monitoring report.

The ministry tracks 1,862 projects across 17 central ministries and departments. Of these, 790 are mega projects costing Rs 1,000 crore or more each. The remaining 1,072 are major projects costing less than Rs 1,000 crore each.

Work was more than 80% complete on 649 projects, or about 35% of those tracked. On 326 projects, or about 18% of the total, spending had crossed 80% of project costs.

Transport and logistics had the most projects, with 1,324 worth Rs 20.37 lakh crore. Energy followed with 229 projects worth Rs 11.31 lakh crore. Together, the two sectors accounted for more than 83% of the projects and more than 83 per cent of the overall revised cost.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had 972 projects, or about 52% of the total, at a revised cost of Rs 9.55 lakh crore. The Ministry of Railways had 288 projects worth Rs 7.38 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Power had 108 worth Rs 6.55 lakh crore.

Spending on water and sanitation reached 69.95% of project costs, the highest share recorded. Transport and logistics recorded 50.64%, followed by communication at 48.78 per cent.

The ministry began tracking 38 more projects in October through its PAIMANA platform. Of these, 23 came from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.