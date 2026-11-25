SANTA CLARA: SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk met Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang after the chipmaker’s board restored Huang to its top job. Musk, who had publicly backed Huang’s return, brought two of his children to the meeting. Ben Pouladian, a longtime Nvidia shareholder and founder of BEP Research, shared photos from the meeting alongside older pictures of the two executives.

Musk welcomed Huang’s reinstatement in a post on X on Monday, saying, “The mistake has been corrected.” He had backed Huang during his time away from the company. Pouladian also supported Huang’s return, promoted a petition calling for his reinstatement and contacted members of Nvidia’s board directly.

Nvidia announced that Huang had returned as chief executive, president and a member of its board. He had stepped down earlier in November after reports of an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at data centre company Megaspeed. Nvidia’s board said it believed bringing him back was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

US President Donald Trump also welcomed the board’s decision in a post on Truth Social. He said Huang’s leadership mattered to Nvidia and the US economy. Trump said the government had no reason to believe Huang’s return posed a national security risk. He added that the attorney general had told him the government had no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang.

Huang is scheduled to appear before three House committees on December 1 in a private hearing that will be transcribed. He is also due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee in a public hearing on December 3. The hearings are scheduled for the week after the board announced his return.