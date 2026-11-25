NEW DELHI: Digital payments company PhonePe is preparing to resume work on its initial public offering, according to banking sources familiar with the plans.

The Walmart-backed company put the proposed listing on hold last year when broader economic conditions were weak. A banking source said an improvement in those conditions had prompted PhonePe to revive the plan.

Foreign institutional investors have returned to Indian shares, the source said. November has seen the strongest inflows from these investors so far this year, according to the source. The renewed foreign buying is one sign of the change in market conditions since PhonePe paused its plans.

The source said PhonePe was expected to seek a valuation of Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore when it lists. That range refers to the expected value of the company at listing. The timetable and other details of the offering are still being worked out and could change. PhonePe has yet to comment publicly on the plans.

The company’s growth has also picked up after a slow year, the source said. PhonePe is now growing at about 40% compared with a year earlier when merchant discount rates and digital incentives are left out of the calculation. The merchant discount rate is a fee that merchants pay to accept certain digital payments.

The group also posted a profit after tax in the first half of the year, with employee stock option costs included, the source said. Its lending distribution business, which helps connect borrowers with lenders, roughly doubled from a year earlier. Employee stock options give staff the right to buy company shares at a set price, and firms record a cost for granting them.