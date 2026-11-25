NEW DELHI: India is unlikely to restrict exports of non-basmati rice over the next month, the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation said. The group said reports of curbs within days appeared premature and that exporters could continue shipping rice under the current rules. The federation said its view was based on the information it had and offered no official assurance about future government policy.

Domestic non-basmati rice prices have risen over the past month, according to market information received by the federation. IR-64 white rice with 25 per cent broken grains rose from Rs 28.25 per kg to about Rs 33 per kg, an increase of nearly 17 per cent. The rise has drawn closer attention to rice exports as the government watches domestic prices and supplies.

India’s large rice stocks help keep supplies steady.

The federation said a further sharp rise in rice prices could prompt the Committee of Ministers to review export policy. That review could lead to consideration of export duties or other measures to protect domestic supply and keep prices stable.

For now, the federation advised exporters to watch for official notices and stay in touch with overseas buyers. It urged them to match stocks to confirmed orders and realistic shipping schedules, and to avoid taking on commitments that leave them exposed to policy changes. It also advised particular care with long-term contracts that set a fixed price, especially when the terms provide little protection against government action that could raise costs or disrupt shipments.