NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday gave eligible importers three more months to bring raw sugar into India without paying customs duty. The deadline moved from December 31, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The extension covers up to 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar under the existing tariff rate quota.

Importers also have until September 30, 2027, to turn the raw sugar into white or refined sugar and sell it in the Indian market. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade set the new import deadline in Notification No. 51/2026‑27 and announced the processing and sales deadline in a separate public notice.

The notification keeps raw sugar in the import policy’s free category, subject to the quota and existing conditions. The Centre extended the import period while keeping the total quantity eligible for duty relief at 10 lakh metric tonnes. The other terms in the August 20 notification and public notice, including later amendments, continue to apply.

The original rules also allowed a one-time switch from the Advance Authorisation Scheme to the Tariff Rate Quota Scheme. Importers using that option must meet the eligibility and operating conditions set out under the policy.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued both documents on Wednesday. Director General of Foreign Trade Lav Agarwal signed both. The notification extending the import deadline was issued with the approval of the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry. The separate public notice sets the deadline for both refining the sugar and selling it in India.