THENI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries allegedly released water through an irrigation channel connected to the Sothuparai dam in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district without obtaining official permission, triggering a police investigation and political criticism.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday morning near Periyakulam. A group led by Sheikh Ali, the party’s Theni North-East district joint secretary, opened a newly constructed irrigation channel to supply water to nearly 1,000 acres of farmland.

The functionaries later shared photographs and videos of the water release on social media, claiming that the action had been carried out under the guidance of Periyakulam MLA Sabari Aingaran. However, the release had not received authorisation from the concerned government officials.

The incident prompted a police complaint, with authorities initiating an investigation into the alleged unauthorised release of dam water.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran criticised the incident and demanded action against those responsible.