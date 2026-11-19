CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA V.S. Babu died at MGM Healthcare in Chennai on Thursday following a prolonged respiratory illness. He was admitted to the hospital on September 9, 2026, and had been receiving intensive care. According to the hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 2.24 pm.

The hospital’s Director of Medical Services said Babu’s condition continued to deteriorate despite comprehensive medical treatment and efforts by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Babu came into political prominence after defeating DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections. Contesting from Kolathur, he secured 82,997 votes against Stalin’s 74,202, winning by a margin of 8,795 votes.

Before joining the electoral contest, Babu had been associated with the DMK and served as its North Chennai district secretary. He had also represented the Purasawalkam Assembly constituency after winning the 2006 elections on a DMK ticket.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office expressed grief over his death and described it as an irreplaceable loss. In a statement posted on X, the office said, “I am deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the passing of Mr. V. S. Babu, MLA for the Kolathur constituency, following an illness.”