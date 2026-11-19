NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched EHSAAS 2026, a mental health and well-being policy aimed at supporting students in schools and educational institutions across the national capital. The initiative is intended to help children manage emotional difficulties and move forward with greater confidence, with teachers and the government providing support.

Speaking at the launch, Gupta said the policy would be implemented across schools and institutions in Delhi. She described teachers and the government as guardians who would stand beside students as they faced mental and emotional challenges. The support, she said, would be available at every stage when young people needed help to continue their lives with confidence.

The Chief Minister said the programme would benefit millions of students studying in schools and colleges. She expressed concern that frustration and sadness had become part of many children’s experiences in today’s world. Through EHSAAS, the government wants students to approach their activities with happiness and confidence, while knowing that teachers would remain beside them as guardians.

Gupta said the initiative was designed to ensure that students did not have to face difficult emotional stages without support. She added that the government would stand by them as they worked towards their goals.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Education Department for taking the initiative forward. She acknowledged Ravi Shankar’s support in helping extend the policy to schools across the national capital.