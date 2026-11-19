SHIMLA: Outsourced workers from government departments and institutions across Himachal Pradesh protested in Shimla on Thursday, demanding implementation of the state’s announced Rs 25 daily minimum wage increase. The hike was announced in the March budget and scheduled to take effect from April 1. Protesters said the required notification had not been issued across all worker categories.

Led by the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), workers also sought timely salaries and faster trade union registration. CITU Himachal Pradesh president Vijender Mehra said the increase would provide an additional Rs 750 monthly. He alleged that eight to nine months had passed without implementation, with authorities citing financial constraints and labour codes, and alleged favouritism.

Mehra criticised the delayed increase in the monthly honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers. He said a Rs 1,000 hike announced from April was implemented only in November, leaving seven months of arrears unpaid.

Protesters submitted a memorandum to the Labour Commissioner and sought discussions. Nisha, an outsourced worker at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, said delayed wage revision and irregular salary payments were causing financial difficulties.

Nisha said salaries often arrived after the seventh day of the month, sometimes on the 10th, 12th or 15th. She warned that workers would continue protesting if the notification was not issued.