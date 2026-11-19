BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has evacuated more than 1.05 lakh people and deployed 295 rescue teams ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district by Friday noon. Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the state was intensifying preparations to minimise casualties, while evacuation operations continued across vulnerable areas before the storm reaches the coast.

Garg said 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force teams and 221 fire service teams had been deployed for rescue and relief work in advance. More than 1.05 lakh people had been moved to 1,224 shelters. Ganjam recorded the highest evacuation figure at 45,364, followed by Gajapati with 18,000 people.

Authorities identified 6,109 vulnerable locations and shifted residents from landslide-prone foothill villages in Gajapati and Kandhamal to safer places. The administration urged districts to prepare for the worst.

The India Meteorological Department forecast winds of 90‑100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, during landfall. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone was moving towards Odisha at around 15 kmph, faster than its earlier speed of three kmph. He said dry, cold air could limit further intensification, but warned that heavy rainfall would remain dangerous.

Isolated areas could receive 20‑30 cm of rain, raising concerns about flash floods, rising river levels and urban waterlogging. Several districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore and Mayurbhanj, were expected to face heavy rainfall. Authorities restricted access to beaches, Konark Sun Temple and coastal tourist sites, while boating and ferry services were suspended in affected areas.