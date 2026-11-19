LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared an extensive organisational strategy ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, focusing on strengthening booth-level networks, expanding social outreach and identifying influential individuals across constituencies. The plan aims to improve its grassroots presence and build an organised electoral network throughout the state.

According to the party’s strategy, two-session meetings will be organised with former office-bearers. The first session will gather feedback from workers on the political situation and organisational challenges, while the second will discuss election strategies.

The BJP plans to identify 100 active women and 50 social media influencers in each constituency. At the Mandal level, 25 active workers will be identified, while every booth will have five active and senior workers. The party also plans to deploy 11 motorcycle-riding workers at each booth and organise weekly motorcycle outreach programmes.

Special attention will be given to Dalit outreach, with plans to identify 10 new members at every booth and encourage voter enrolment among Scheduled Caste communities. The exercise will also identify dissatisfied BJP leaders and workers, along with unhappy members of other political parties.

Workers from Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, SC Morcha and OBC Morcha will participate in the campaign. Beneficiaries of government schemes will receive home visits, with workers interacting over tea or water.