CHENNAI: Kallakurichi police have summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh for questioning over a sexual harassment complaint filed by a district collector. The summons was served at his residence on Wednesday, following a Madras High Court direction to constitute a special team to investigate the allegations.

A team comprising a senior officer from the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station and a constable visited Vignesh’s residence in T Ramaswamy Nagar on Wednesday morning. After informing his family members, the officers handed him the summons and asked him to appear for questioning, police sources said.

The Kallakurichi All Women Police Station had registered a first information report under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the collector lodged a formal complaint. The complaint alleges that the legislator sent her obscene messages.

On November 24, Madras High Court judge V Lakshminarayanan directed the Tamil Nadu government to form a team to probe the allegations. Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh has been assigned to lead the investigation under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Administration) Kamini.

The court also directed the state government to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee with independent members to examine the matter.

Vignesh has rejected the allegations, describing them as “fake news” and calling them baseless. State Minister for Energy Resources and Law C T R Nirmal Kumar termed the issue a “narrative” allegedly being promoted by the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Meanwhile, several political parties, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party, have demanded the legislator’s arrest.