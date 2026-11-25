BHOPAL: Bhopal has reported a 20 to 30 per cent rise in tuberculosis cases this year, prompting the Madhya Pradesh health department to intensify screening, contact tracing and preventive measures.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Manish Sharma said around 12,000 to 13,000 cases had been recorded this year, compared with nearly 10,000 last year. The department plans to focus on identified hotspots and strengthen interventions under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

“We are continuously taking measures to address the issue under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). We are regularly organising camps and carrying out activities as per the instructions received from the higher authorities,” Sharma said. He added that intensive campaigns, contact tracing, TB Preventive Treatment and BCG vaccination would be strengthened for people who come into contact with patients.

Sharma said people with poor nutritional status and those from lower socioeconomic groups were more vulnerable to the disease.

He stressed the importance of hygiene and proper nutrition in preventing tuberculosis. According to Sharma, completing treatment does not guarantee that a person will never contract the disease again, as TB can recur when nutrition declines and immunity weakens.

The health department is conducting regular screening at Sanjeevani Clinics and organising camps in institutions, including jails.