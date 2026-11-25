MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved free foodgrains for 42.30 lakh farmers, ₹5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi Valley Diversion Project and a draft bill to regulate private aided schools among 14 key decisions.

Under the foodgrain scheme, 42,30,783 farmers across 33 districts will receive five kilograms of free foodgrains per person for three months. The allocation includes three kilograms of rice and two kilograms of wheat. The benefit covers Below Poverty Line farmers under the National Food Security Scheme who are excluded from the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi project in Nandurbar district. It includes six diversion weirs, aims to provide irrigation to 26,526 hectares and is expected to generate 11.50 MW of electricity.

Another major decision was approval of the draft Maharashtra Private Aided Schools (Regulation) Bill, 2026. School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said the proposed legislation would provide a separate legal framework for privately aided schools, currently governed by the 1977 Act.

He said the legislation would establish rules to improve educational quality, ensure adequate staff, promote transparent admissions and regulate employee-related decisions.

The Cabinet also approved a separate tribunal for cases under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, with a 90‑day deadline for disposal. Amendments will facilitate faster attachment of properties linked to financial fraud.

The decisions come as 310 of the state’s 358 talukas have been declared drought-affected following a deficient monsoon, highlighting the need for agricultural and water-related support.