NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government has apologised to the Supreme Court for failing to implement its order permitting the lighting of a ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar on Thirupparankundram Hill during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna submitted a status report on Wednesday, expressing regret over the failure to carry out the November 20 order. “I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon,” he stated in the report.

Krishna said the district administration had taken all necessary steps between November 21 and 24 to obtain authorisation from the temple’s Devasthanam board for a team to light the lamp at the stone pillar. However, the board of trustees decided on November 24 to continue the customary practice of lighting it at the Deepa Mandapam.

He added that the temple authorities had not authorised the team members to perform the ritual at the Deepathoon.

Told after the lighting

According to the report, Krishna was informed about the board’s decision only after the lamp was lit at the customary location at 8.30 pm.

The controversy centres on demands by Hindu groups to light the lamp at the ancient Deepathoon, located around 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

The Supreme Court declined to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings on Wednesday but said it would consider applications, including contempt petitions, within a day or two.