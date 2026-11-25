BHIWANDI: At least 53 people, including 25 women and 17 children, were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a roadside eatery in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. The affected individuals are undergoing treatment at the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Thane district.

The patients reportedly consumed shawarma at an eatery in the Vanzarpatti Naka area on Monday night. They subsequently developed symptoms including vomiting, loose motions and abdominal pain. Initially, 11 people were hospitalised on Tuesday, but the number later increased to 53.

Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Dr Sandeep Gadekar said all patients were currently stable. Hospital Medical Superintendent Madhavi Pandhare confirmed that samples had been collected for chemical analysis to identify possible microorganisms responsible for the illness. One of the affected patients is a pregnant woman.

Pandhare said all affected families reported consuming shawarma from the same outlet. The hospital informed police on Tuesday and requested action to shut the eatery to prevent further cases.

A case has been registered against the eatery owner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food and Drug Administration regulations at Nizampura police station. The owner is currently absconding, Gadekar said.

FDA Assistant Commissioner Santosh Shisodia raised concerns over the scattered locations of street food vendors in Bhiwandi. He said the department had urged the municipal corporation to designate specific vending areas to improve monitoring and food safety.