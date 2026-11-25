RAICHUR: A grand Tungarati, also known as Punya Nadi Aarati, was performed on the sacred banks of the Tungabhadra River at Mantralayam on the occasion of Karteeka Shuddha Pournami.

The religious event attracted a large number of devotees and created a spiritually vibrant atmosphere.

H.H. 108 Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji and Sri Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj graced the ceremony. Both spiritual leaders jointly performed the Tungarati and led the Sri Prahlada Rajaru Utsava as part of the celebrations.

Following the river aarti, a grand Lakshadeepotsava was organised along the riverbank. Thousands of lamps were lit, illuminating the surroundings and creating a spectacular sight. The lighting of the lamps symbolised devotion, purity and the victory of light over darkness.

The celebrations also included Anugraha Sandesh, during which Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji and Sri Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj delivered spiritual messages and blessed the devotees. Their addresses highlighted the religious significance of the occasion and encouraged devotees to follow the path of devotion and righteousness.

Later, after returning to the Sri Mutt, Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji performed the sacred Jwalatoranam within the Mutt premises. The ritual marked the conclusion of the day’s religious programmes.

A large number of devotees from different places gathered at Mantralayam to participate in the ceremonies and seek the blessings of the spiritual leaders. The Tungarati, Lakshadeepotsava and other rituals made the Karteeka Shuddha Pournami celebrations a memorable spiritual occasion on the banks of the Tungabhadra River.