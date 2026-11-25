MYSURU: Giving an abandoned child a new identity and hope for a brighter future, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar named an orphaned baby girl ‘Tanvika’ at a legal adoption awareness programme held at Sri Chayadevi Specialised Adoption Agency in Chikkaharadanahalli here on Wednesday.

The programme was organised jointly by the Directorate of Child Protection, Bengaluru, and Sri Chayadevi Trust to create awareness about the legal adoption process and encourage people to provide loving homes to children in need.

Krishnaraja Assembly MLA T.S. Srivatsa presided over the programme. Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and District Child Protection Officer P.S. Asha were the chief guests.

Child Welfare Committee members M. Mahadeva Kote, S.R. Rani, H.V. Saraswathi and C.R. Swaraj, and paediatrician Dr. S. Manohar were among the guests. Sri Chayadevi Trust President Bhanuprakash, Sri Chayadevi College of Education Principal Anthony Paul Raj and adoption centre coordinator Mahendra were present.

98 children received care since 2022

Sri Chayadevi Specialised Adoption Agency has been functioning since 2022, providing care and protection to orphaned and abandoned children. Newborn babies, including those barely a day old, and children up to six years of age who have been abandoned or surrendered by their parents or relatives can be placed under the care of the government or the specialised adoption agency. The children are provided with proper care, protection and upbringing. Parents or relatives who voluntarily surrender a child are given a two-month period to reconsider their decision and reclaim the child. Thereafter, the matter is brought to the notice of the Child Welfare Committee.

Once the competent authority issues a declaration that the child is legally free for adoption, the child’s details are uploaded to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) portal to facilitate the legal adoption process.

Since its inception, the centre has received 98 children, including 10 children with special needs. Of these, 30 children have been adopted by childless couples from Karnataka and other States, while nine children with special needs have been adopted by families abroad. Twenty children have been reunited with their biological parents or relatives.

The centre currently has 20 children under its care, including seven with special needs.

How to adopt a child legally

Couples who have been married for at least two years and wish to adopt a child can register themselves on the CARA website.

The application is examined by the adoption agency in the couple’s home district. Officials visit their residence to assess their eligibility and determine whether they can provide a safe, caring and supportive environment for the child’s upbringing and future.

After verification, the application is uploaded to the portal and the prospective adoptive parents receive a registration number. Children are subsequently matched and placed for adoption in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure and seniority-based priority.