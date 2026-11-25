MYSURU: Blood donation is the noblest of all forms of charity, and youngsters must come forward to save lives during emergencies such as road accidents, said Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda.

Speaking after presiding over a large-scale blood donation camp organised here on Wednesday, Gowda said that every individual who helps save a precious life by ensuring timely availability of blood during accidents and medical emergencies deserves the highest appreciation from society.

He dispelled misconceptions about blood donation, stating that donating blood does not cause any harm to the body or result in weakness. On the contrary, it stimulates the production of new blood cells and helps maintain overall health. Medical research has also indicated potential benefits in reducing the risk of certain cardiovascular conditions.

He appreciated the organisers for conducting large-scale blood donation camps to create awareness among the younger generation and dispel misconceptions surrounding blood donation. This kind of initiative would achieve complete success and inspire more youngsters to become regular blood donors.

Regular donors honoured

On the occasion, frequent blood donors who had donated blood on several occasions were felicitated in recognition of their valuable contribution to society.

Health Department officials Dr. Mohan, K.R. Hospital Dean and Director Mudassir Aziz Khan, RCH Officer Mohammed Siraj Ahmed, Blood Centre Officer Kusuma, DTO Brinda and District Hospital Surgeon Chidambar were present.