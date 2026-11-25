MYSURU: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a special citywide property tax collection drive, directing revenue officials and staff to ensure that the stipulated collection target is achieved by the end of December 2026.

The drive was launched under the directions of the MCC Commissioner and under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), with teams comprising Zonal Commissioners, Revenue Officers and Revenue Inspectors taking up intensive tax recovery operations across the city.

According to the MCC, the Corporation had been unable to achieve its prescribed revenue collection target due to various reasons, including the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the ongoing e-Khata campaign.

Taking note of the shortfall, the Commissioner has now set a firm target of achieving 100 per cent progress in property tax collection between November 24 and December 31.

Commissioner appeals to property owners

In a strong appeal to citizens, the MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha has urged all property owners in Mysuru to immediately clear their outstanding property tax dues and become free of arrears. Property owners who have not yet obtained a Property Identification Number (PID) have also been advised to get their properties registered and secure a PID without delay to facilitate tax payment.

She has cautioned property owners against neglecting or postponing tax payments and called upon them to discharge their civic responsibilities by paying their dues promptly.

“Every citizen has a role to play in the development of Mysuru. Your property tax is a vital contribution towards the city’s growth and development,” she stated.

The MCC has urged citizens to clear pending property tax dues, act as responsible taxpayers and join hands in building a better and more developed Mysuru.