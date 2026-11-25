MYSURU: Accusing the Congress Government of hijacking Constitution Day celebrations and turning the occasion into a “Congress Day”, BJP MLC Raghu Kautilya alleged that the event was being used to promote Congress leaders rather than honour the Constitution and its chief architect, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Mysuru on Wednesday, he said flex banners had been put up across the city to publicise the celebrations, but they did not feature Dr. Ambedkar’s photograph. Instead, the banners were dominated by photographs of Congress leaders. The Government had reportedly submitted a proposal involving an expenditure of Rs. 15 crore for the Constitution Day celebrations in Mysuru, but there was no clarity on how much money was actually being spent. “In the name of the Constitution, the Congress is organising a Congress Day and a Congress festival,” he alleged.

The MLC criticised the district administration, the Department of Social Welfare and the Zilla Panchayat for allegedly excluding Opposition legislators from the planning and conduct of the event. Opposition MLAs had not been invited to the preparatory meeting and their names had not been included in the invitation cards. “It is the duty of the officials to act impartially and not become puppets in the hands of the ruling party. This is not a Congress festival. Officials are not Congress workers. How can they plan such a major government programme without convening a preparatory meeting and instead sit in the Congress office to chalk out the arrangements?” he questioned.

He also questioned the appointment of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as the keynote speaker for the Karnataka Government’s official Constitution Day programme. “Could the Government not find a judge or an expert on the Constitution to deliver the keynote address at a government function?” he asked.

Raghu Kautilya said the Congress had failed to recognise the historic significance of November 26, the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, in 2015, took the initiative to make November 26 a historic occasion by formally celebrating it as Constitution Day and calling upon people across the country to honour the Constitution, he said.