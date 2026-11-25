MYSURU: A grand State-level Constitution Day celebration will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru at 11 am on November 26, with an estimated one lakh people expected to participate, said Social Welfare Minister K.H. Muniyappa.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the event was being organised on a large scale to commemorate Constitution Day and create greater awareness about the country’s constitutional values. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the programme. Ministers in charge of districts in the Mysuru Division, legislators and other prominent personalities will participate in the celebrations.

The venue of the state-level Constitution Day celebrations at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru.

Muniyappa said the government had organised Youth Parliament programmes across all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka to familiarise students and young people with the Indian Constitution, the country’s history and democratic values.

The selection process for participants was being held on Wednesday, followed by a major State-level Youth Parliament event on November 26.

Recalling that several awareness initiatives, including the Constitution Jatre, had been organised during the previous tenure, Muniyappa said ministers and political leaders had joined hands to make this year’s Constitution Day celebration in Mysuru a landmark event. He expressed confidence that around one lakh people would attend the programme.

Urban Development Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah and others were present.