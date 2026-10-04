Tungabhadra water revives dried Bheeshma lake

CH NEWS, Malingaraya Pujar

The historic Bheeshma Lake in Gadag has received a fresh lease of life as water from the Tungabhadra River began flowing into the dried-up lake, bringing relief and joy to residents of the Gadag-Betageri twin cities. The lake had remained largely dry for several months due to severe drought, causing groundwater levels to fall sharply and affecting borewells in surrounding areas. The situation had raised concerns among residents over drinking water availability in the city. The inflow of Tungabhadra water is now expected to help recharge groundwater and improve water availability in hundreds of nearby borewells. The development has also brought renewed attention to the importance of Bheeshma Lake as a recreational and tourist spot. The lake is known for the tall statue of Jagadguru Basaveshwara located in its centre. With water returning to the lake, residents have been visiting its banks, particularly during the evening, to witness the changed landscape. Boating activities, which had been suspended due to the lack of water, are also expected to resume once conditions become suitable. Local traders and others dependent on visitors to the lake hope the revival will increase tourist activity and provide a boost to their livelihoods. The release of water follows concerns raised through a special report on the deteriorating condition of Bheeshma Lake. The report highlighted the dry lakebed, declining groundwater levels and difficulties faced by residents during the drought. Following the concerns, people's representatives and officials from the municipal administration and irrigation department took steps to facilitate the release of water from the Tungabhadra River into the lake. Residents have welcomed the move, saying the restoration of the lake could provide both environmental and economic benefits to the twin cities. The development has also highlighted the role of sustained water conservation efforts in addressing the impact of drought and protecting important water bodies in the district.