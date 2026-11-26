TUMAKURU: Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan said Constitution Day celebrations should go beyond formal programmes, and people must follow the values and principles of the Constitution in their daily lives.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Constitution Day programme organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Municipal Corporation and Social Welfare Department at the Zilla Panchayat Hall on Thursday.

She said the Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, and had earned an important place among the world’s constitutions. She urged people to remember Dr B.R. Ambedkar and other leaders who contributed to its making.

The Constitution guarantees freedom, equality, religious rights and dignity to every citizen. However, caste discrimination and the spread of false information through social media remain major challenges, she said.

She urged young people to develop constitutional awareness, legal knowledge, social responsibility and human values. She added that citizens’ duties extended beyond voting once every five years. Everyone should understand social problems, contribute to their solutions and respect the law.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.V. Ashvija said Constitution Day was observed on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. She recalled that the Drafting Committee was formed on August 29, 1947, under Dr Ambedkar’s chairmanship. The Constitution was prepared through nearly three years of discussions and adopted on November 26, 1949.

She said the Constitution guaranteed justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Government officials must ensure welfare schemes reach the most disadvantaged sections, including women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

She also highlighted the importance of Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas in strengthening democracy and public participation. Citizens must protect public property, preserve the environment and promote social harmony.

The programme included floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr N. Thippeswamy, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Dr H.L. Chandrakumar, Municipal Commissioner Shubha, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretaries Eshwarappa and Sanjeevappa, officials and community leaders attended.