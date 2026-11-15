Tumakuru couple found dead in Seetha River

A couple from Tumakuru district were found dead in the Seetha River after reportedly jumping from Mabukala bridge. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

BRAHMAVAR: A couple from Tumakuru district were found dead in the Seetha River near Pandeshwara on Sunday morning, after they reportedly jumped from the Mabukala bridge on National Highway 66 the previous night.

The deceased were identified as Srinivas Murthy H, 52, and his wife Ganga, 48. According to the information available, the couple had arrived in the coastal and Malnad regions about a week earlier to visit pilgrimage centres.

They visited Murudeshwar and later spent time in the Mabukala area. At around 10 pm, they reportedly entered the river from the bridge. Their hands were said to have been tied together with a churidar dupatta.

An auto-rickshaw driver who witnessed the incident alerted residents. By the time people reached the spot, the couple had disappeared beneath the water. Fire and emergency services personnel began a search operation during the night, but were unable to locate them.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday morning from the Seetha River near Pandeshwara, approximately 500 metres from the bridge. Their hands were reportedly still tied together.

The reason for the incident has not been established. Family members of the deceased have been informed, and police are continuing their investigation.

Kota police station sub-inspector Praveen Kumar R and other personnel visited the location and inspected the area. Jeevannithra Nagaraj Putran of Kota and ambulance driver Kishore Shetty assisted in transporting the bodies to the mortuary in Kundapura.

Police have not disclosed details about the circumstances leading to the deaths. Investigation is under way.