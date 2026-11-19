MYSURU: As part of the annual Tulsi Habba celebrations, the Bhuvaneshwari Seva Trust distributed hundreds of Tulsi saplings to devotees at Sri Raghavendra Mutt on Narayana Shastri Road in the city on Thursday.

The trust has been organising the sapling distribution programme every year as part of the festival.

Participating in the programme, senior social worker Raghuram Vajpayee said that the Tulsi plant holds a sacred and significant place in Hinduism and Ayurveda. Tulsi is revered as a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi and is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity. By distributing Tulsi saplings on the occasion of Tulsi Habba, members of the Bhuvaneshwari Seva Trust were rendering a noble service, he said.

Former JD(S) president of the K.R. Assembly constituency S. Prakash Priyadarshan, speaking on the occasion, said that Tulsi Mata was worshipped in every household. It was traditionally believed that daily worship of the plant brought positive energy into homes and kept negative forces away. Tulsi is considered especially dear to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, and worship is believed to be incomplete without it, he said.

Medicinal value

Highlighting its medicinal properties, he said that Tulsi is known as the ‘Queen of Herbs’ in Ayurveda and is widely used to treat common ailments such as cold, cough, fever and respiratory problems. The plant is also known for its immunity-boosting properties and its contribution to improving air quality, he added.

Sri Raghavendra Mutt manager Raghavendra Kulkarni, Bhuvaneshwari Seva Trust president Nagashree Suchindra, social workers Apoorva Suresh, Roopa Kumar, Suchindra and Mirle Paneesh, among others, were present.