WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he would wait until after Jan. 1 to decide his next move in the war with Iran. Speaking to Axios on Thursday, he said he was in no rush to make a decision, even as Israel pressed the United States to join another round of airstrikes.

Trump had said the previous week that a major new round of strikes was unlikely. Axios reported that a joint attack with Israel was still under consideration. His latest comments set out when he expected to decide, leaving open what action Washington might take.

Netanyahu sent Roman Gofman, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, to Washington last week to make the case for renewed military action, Axios reported. The visit came as negotiations aimed at ending the conflict remained stalled.

Allies step in

Officials from countries allied with Washington in the Middle East told The Associated Press that their governments had stepped up efforts to prevent a return to full-scale war.