KONAJE: Residents of Sajipa Nadu organised a public felicitation programme to honour Karnataka Minister U.T. Khader in recognition of his contribution towards fulfilling the long-standing developmental aspirations of the region.

A connecting bridge, which had remained a long-cherished dream of the local people for several decades, was among the major developmental issues highlighted during the programme. The proposed connectivity is expected to address the difficulties faced by residents and improve transportation between neighbouring areas.

A long wait

People of Sajipa Nadu have been waiting for the bridge for many years, as the absence of proper connectivity has caused inconvenience to residents, particularly those travelling for education, employment, healthcare and other essential needs.

The public felicitation was organised to express the people’s appreciation for Khader’s role in addressing the region’s developmental demands. Residents viewed the bridge project as an important step towards improving infrastructure and providing better connectivity to rural communities.

Roads and transport

The gathering also provided an opportunity for local people to highlight their expectations regarding further development in the area. They emphasised the need for improved roads, transportation facilities and other basic infrastructure to support the growing needs of the population.

The long-pending bridge demand has been a significant concern for residents, who hope that improved connectivity will benefit farmers, students, traders and daily commuters.

The felicitation programme reflected the appreciation of the local community for efforts towards addressing their longstanding demands. Residents expressed hope that the developmental initiatives would bring lasting benefits to Sajipa Nadu and surrounding villages.