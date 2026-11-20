GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government has invited industries and entrepreneurs from Assam to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in sectors including semiconductors, renewable energy, oil and gas, and advanced manufacturing ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027.

The invitation was extended at a roadshow held in Guwahati, bringing together industrialists and government representatives from both states to identify potential areas of cooperation and to strengthen business partnerships.

Gujarat Tribal Development, Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries Minister Naresh Patel led the state delegation and highlighted the complementary industrial strengths of Gujarat and Assam. He said closer cooperation between the two states could create opportunities for innovation, employment and economic growth.

Patel pointed out that Assam has developed strong capabilities in oil and gas and services, while Gujarat has established industrial infrastructure, ports, semiconductor capabilities, renewable energy and global connectivity.

According to details shared at the roadshow, Gujarat accounts for 17 per cent of India’s manufacturing output and 25 per cent of its merchandise exports.

Before the event, Patel, Gujarat Energy Limited Managing Director Avantika Singh and other delegation members interacted with industrial representatives from Guwahati and other parts of Assam to explore potential business partnerships.