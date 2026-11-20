NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has highlighted India’s efforts to promote digital accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities during discussions with United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Heba Hagrass.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the discussions took place during Hagrass’s official visit to India from November 16 to 25, 2026.

During the interaction, MeitY presented several initiatives aimed at making digital platforms, government websites and information and communication technology services more accessible.

These included the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites and Apps (GIGW) 3.0, aligned with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA, and Indian Standard IS 17802 for accessibility of ICT products and services.

The ministry also highlighted accessibility certification through STQC, which has certified websites and applications belonging to 73 ministries and departments. Digital testing tools such as SugamyaWeb and SATYA were also showcased.

Other initiatives included UX4G, which has provided user experience audit and design support to more than 400 government websites and applications. Its accessibility widget is currently used by over 1,800 websites.

MeitY also presented inclusive digital services such as Bhashini, UMANG, Namaste Bharat AI citizen guide and Divyang Sarthi, which provides virtual reality-based learning content for persons with intellectual disabilities.