CHIKKAMAGALURU: References to the historical origins of Rambhapuri Peetha, regarded as the principal seat among the traditional Pancha Peethas, have triggered controversy following the publication of Ravi Hanj’s book Basava Mantapa.

The book reportedly questions the historical timeline of the Pancha Acharya Peethas, suggesting that they emerged during the post-Basava period rather than before the era of social reformer Basavanna.

According to the claims presented in the book, Rambhapuri Peetha originally belonged to the Natha tradition. It identifies Muktimuninatha and Digambara Muktimuninatha as its founders, citing references from the Channa Basava Purana. Kumarachanna Basava is subsequently mentioned as their successor. The book further alleges that the Peetha was later taken over by other groups.

Another argument highlighted in the publication concerns the absence of references to Revanaradhya in the work Basava Puranada Sharanara Kathegalu (Stories of the Sharanas from the Basava Purana), attributed to Kumarachanna Basava.

The book points out that Kumarachanna Basava refers to Muktimuninatha, whom he identifies as belonging to his own lineage, along with the Sharanas of Kalyana. However, it notes that there is no mention of Revanaradhya in the work.

Based on these references, the author questions whether the Revanaradhya Peetha existed at Rambhapuri during Kumarachanna Basava’s period.

The publication also raises questions about the authenticity of certain historical and literary sources, alleging that some materials were created or presented to establish a pre-Basava origin for the Pancha Acharya Peethas.

These assertions have brought renewed attention to the historical accounts, literary references and traditional narratives associated with Rambhapuri Peetha. The claims presented in the book are likely to invite further discussion among historians, religious scholars and followers of the Peetha regarding its origins and historical evolution.