SHIVAMOGGA: A modern Police Dog Agility Arena has been established in Shivamogga to provide specialised training and fitness facilities for police dogs from across Karnataka.

The facility has been developed on the initiative of Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil, next to the canine unit’s quarters behind the District Armed Reserve (DAR) office.

Eastern Range Inspector General of Police Satish Kumar inaugurated the facility and appreciated the efforts taken by the district police to establish the training centre.

The arena is designed to provide police dogs with regular training, physical exercise and recreational activities. It features several obstacle courses, including hurdle jumps, ladder climbs, crawling sections, tunnels, tyre jumps and ring jumps to improve the dogs’ agility, fitness and operational skills.

Shivamogga currently has four police dogs, two Dobermans and two Labradors, named Jackie, Janu, Jhansi and Hamsa. They are trained to detect explosives and assist police personnel in investigating theft cases.

IGP Satish Kumar said the facility would also serve police dogs from other districts across the state. Previously, dogs underwent specialised training at the facility in Adugodi, Bengaluru. The Shivamogga centre will provide additional opportunities for continued training before the dogs are deployed to their respective districts.

Shoes for hot roads

He also appreciated the provision of special protective footwear for police dogs to prevent injuries and burns to their paws while walking on hot asphalt and concrete roads during field operations. He said the department would consider recommending similar footwear facilities for police dogs in all districts.

Senior dog squad trainer Shantha Kumar said the Shivamogga facility was established through the initiative of SP Nikhil and the collective efforts of the trainers. The dogs undergo regular training to maintain their fitness and operational readiness.

Another trainer, Lokesh, explained that physical activities and recreational exercises help reduce stress among working dogs, keeping them energetic and improving their performance during police operations.

The new facility is expected to strengthen the training infrastructure of the Karnataka Police canine units.