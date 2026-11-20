MANGALURU: Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi has urged the Central Government to take the initiative in fixing appropriate prices for sugarcane, sugar and ethanol to provide a permanent solution to the recurring disputes between sugarcane farmers and sugar factories.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Friday, Savadi said farmers had been demanding a comprehensive pricing policy to protect their interests and prevent annual confrontations with sugar mill owners. He said three major demands had emerged: fixing remunerative prices for sugarcane, introducing a minimum selling price (MSP) for sugar and determining a fair price for ethanol, a by-product of sugar production.

Farmers have also demanded that the government procure 100 per cent of the ethanol produced by sugar factories to ensure a stable market and additional revenue for the industry.

Referring to the recent meeting between farmer leaders and sugar factory owners in Belagavi, Savadi said an initial payment of Rs 3,300 a tonne had been announced. Subsequently, several factories increased the price to Rs 3,800 per tonne. Meanwhile, sugar factories in several parts of Maharashtra have announced a rate of Rs 4,000 per tonne and have already started operations.

He stressed that the Central Government must establish an MSP for sugar to ensure stability in the sector. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, should take the necessary steps, he said, expressing confidence that a decision would be taken within the next four to five days.

There were demands to increase the existing sugar price of Rs 31 per kg to between Rs 55 and Rs 60. However, he suggested introducing separate prices for domestic and commercial consumers, similar to the differential pricing system followed for LPG cylinders.

According to him, separate rates would protect ordinary consumers from additional financial burdens while helping resolve the continuing financial difficulties of sugarcane growers and factories.