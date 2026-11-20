NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on employment and stagnant wages at a FICCI event have drawn a sharp response from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who said the Prime Minister had echoed concerns repeatedly raised by the Opposition but had failed to acknowledge the government’s responsibility for the economic difficulties.

Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention, Modi questioned Indian businesses over whether they had generated more employment opportunities and increased employee incomes after benefiting from corporate tax reductions and other economic reforms introduced by the government.

Reacting to the remarks on Friday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said leading industrialists attending the event might have been surprised to hear the Prime Minister acknowledge issues that the Congress had highlighted for years.

In a post on X, Ramesh said Modi had repeated concerns raised by the Congress, including in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the Opposition’s warnings had previously been dismissed as being disconnected from reality.

However, the Congress leader argued that Modi had not presented the complete picture. He blamed the BJP-led government’s economic policies for the difficulties facing the Indian economy.

Ramesh also alleged that the Centre had encouraged an unprecedented concentration of economic power across industries and created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that had weakened investor confidence.

Questioning the government’s approach, he asked how businesses could be expected to invest when they lacked confidence in government policies and actions.